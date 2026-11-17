La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación anunció las nominaciones a la edición 69º de los Premios Grammy y, por primera vez en la historia, los seis artistas con más nominaciones son todas mujeres.
Los Premios Grammy 2027 se transmitirán el 7 de febrero a las 7 de la tarde, hora del Este, en vivo por ABC por primera vez desde 1972, desde el Crypto Arena en Los Ángeles. También se podrán ver en streaming por Disney+ y Hulu.
Este año se presentan cinco nuevas categorías: Mejor interpretación de música pop asiática, Mejor colaboración o interpretación de dúo/grupo de R&B, Mejor interpretación vocal de pop tradicional, Mejor álbum de música folclórica tradicional y Mejor canción latina.
A CONTINUACIÓN, TODOS LOS NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS GRAMMY 2027
Álbum del año
- Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers.
- The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean.
- Dandelion, Ella Langley.
- The Romantic, Bruno Mars.
- This Music May Contain Hope., RAYE.
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo.
- LUX (Complete Works), Rosalía.
- The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift.
Grabación del año
- ‘Man I Need’, Olivia Dean.
- ‘Choosin’ Texas’, Ella Langley.
- ‘I Just Might’, Bruno Mars.
- ‘Where Is My Husband!’, RAYE.
- ‘The Cure’, Olivia Rodrigo.
- ‘Berghain’, Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor.
- ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, Taylor Swift.
- ‘Dracula’, Tame Impala y JENNIE.
Canción del año
- ‘Berghain’, Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor.
- ‘Choosin’ Texas’, Ella Langley.
- ‘The Cure’, Olivia Rodrigo.
- ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’, Ariana Grande.
- ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’, Taylor Swift.
- ‘Man I Need’, Olivia Dean.
- ‘Risk It All’, Bruno Mars.
- ‘Where Is My Husband!’, RAYE.
Mejor artista nuevo
- Angine de Poitrine.
- Geese.
- Ella Langley.
- Slayyyter.
- Sienna Spiro.
- Don Toliver.
- Remi Wolf.
- The Womack Sisters.
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- ‘Man I Need’, Olivia Dean.
- ‘Risk It All’, Bruno Mars.
- ‘Where Is My Husband!’, RAYE.
- ‘The Cure’, Olivia Rodrigo.
- ‘Sauvignon Blanc’, Rosalía.
Mejor interpretación pop de dúo o grupo
- ‘Runway’, Lady Gaga y Doechii.
- ‘Bring Your Love’, Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter.
- ‘Click Clack Symphony’, RAYE y Hans Zimmer.
- ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter.
- ‘Dracula’, Tame Impala y JENNIE.
Mejor interpretación de música pop asiática
- ‘Sunset Kiss’, Babymetal, Polyphia
- ‘Unang Kilig’, BINI
- ‘Bang Bang’, IVE
- ‘404 (New Era)’, KiiiKiii
- ‘Yes’, LISA
- ‘Visa’, SB19
Mejor interpretación de rock
- ‘Sarniezz’, Angine de Poitrine.
- ‘Lost Boys’, Phoebe Bridgers.
- ‘Trinidad’, Geese.
- ‘What’s Wrong With Me’, Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith.
- ‘In the Stars’, The Rolling Stones.
Mejor álbum de rock
- Vol. II, Angine de Poitrine.
- Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters.
- The Wow! Signal, Muse.
- Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones.
- Frozen Charlotte, Jack White.
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
- Confessions II, Madonna
- Sexistential, Robyn
- Soma, Skrillex
- Wor$t Girl in America, Slayyyter
- Deadbeat, Tame Impala
Mejor interpretación de metal
- ‘The Edge of Perfection’, Anthrax.
- ‘Hive Mind’, Knocked Loose y Denzel Curry.
- ‘Your Ghost Again’, Mastodon.
- ‘Let There Be Shred’, Megadeth.
- ‘End of You’, Poppy, Amy Lee y Courtney LaPlante.
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes.
- Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers.
- Music, Fashion, Film, Charli XCX.
- Getting Killed, Geese.
- The Mountain, Gorillaz.
- LUX (Complete Works), Rosalía.
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- ‘Fabienk’, Angine de Poitrine.
- ‘Kill Me’, Phoebe Bridgers.
- ‘Au Pays du Cocaine’, Geese.
- ‘Reliquia’, Rosalía.
- ‘Showbiz’, Hayley Williams.
Mejor Grabación de Pop Dance
- “Blue Moon”, Zara Larsson. Margo Xs, Mnek & Zhone, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
- “Danceteria”, Madonna. Cirkut, Madonna, Stuart Price & Andrew Watt, producers; Stuart Price, mixer
- “Life Boat.”, Raye. Punctual, Rachel Keen & Jordan Riley, producers; Jon Castelli, mixer
- “Dance…”, Slayyyter. Valley Girl, producer; Clint Gibbs, mixer
- “Too Easy”, Tinashe. Kimj & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal
- The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
- Petal, Ariana Grande
- The Romantic, Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope., Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor canción de rock
- “In the Stars”, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
- “Lost Boys”, Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
- “My Only Angel”, Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler & Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, Yungblud)
- “Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix”, Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)
- “Trinidad”, Max Bassin, Dominic Digesu, Emily Green & Cameron Winter, Songwriters (Geese)
- “What’s Wrong With Me”, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)
- “Your Favorite Toy”, Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- “Lights Burn Dimmer”, Fred Again..
- “I Feel So Free”, Madonna
- “Crank”, Slayyyter
- “My Old Ways”, Tame Impala
- “Melatonin”, Tinashe
- “Music”, Underscores
Mejor interpretación solista de R&B
- “Morning Dew (Donk)”, Beyoncé
- “Out the Window”, Kehlani
- “Let Me”, Victoria Monét
- “Pressha”, Jill Scott
- “What You Need”, Tems
Mejor colaboración o interpretación de R&B dúo/grupo
- “Fallin’”, Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas
- “47th Street”, Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy
- “Sweet Nuthins”, Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas
- “Mess”, PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold
- “To B Honest”, Jill Scott featuring JID
Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional
- “I Found Myself”, Durand Bernarr
- “Can’t Let Go”, Lalah Hathaway
- “Beautiful People”, Jill Scott
- “My Muse”, Leon Thomas
- “If I Let You”, The Womack Sisters
Mejor canción de R&B
- “Let Me”, Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- “My Muse”, Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
- “Out the Window”, Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)
- “Pressha”, Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, Songwriters (Jill Scott)
- “What You Need”, Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- Bernarr., Durand Bernarr
- Waves, Moonchild
- The Last Balloon, Tank And The Bangas
- Pholks, Leon Thomas
- Distracted, Thundercat
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Brown (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown
- When the City Sleeps, Alex Isley
- Kehlani, Kehlani
- Saturday Night, PJ Morton
- To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott
Mejor interpretación de rap
- “Good Flirts”, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- “Errtime”, Cardi B
- “Run It Back!!”, De La Soul featuring Nas
- “Let ‘Em Know”, T.I.
- “Body”, Don Toliver
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- “This Woman”, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla featuring D’Angelo)
- “Safe”, Cardi B featuring Kehlani
- “Girl, Get Up.”, Doechii featuring SZA
- “E85”, Don Toliver
- “Watching Us”, Wale featuring Leon Thomas
Mejor canción de rap
- “E85”, Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)
- “Errtime”, Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)
- “Girl, Get Up.”, Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii featuring SZA)
- “Let ‘Em Know”, T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)
- “Spend Dat”, Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)
Mejor álbum de rap
- Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)
- Am I the Drama?, Cardi B
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody
- Octane, Don Toliver
- Everything Is A Lot., Wale
- Bully – Deluxe, Kanye West (Ye)
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- Black Shaman Strikes Back, Marc Marcel
- The Color of Rain, Aja Monet
- A Hero and a Villain, Mad Skillz
- How Love Grows, Jwalt (& ClayDough)
- Leap Life, Saul Williams
Mejor Interpretación de Jazz
- “In Walked Bud,” Jon Batiste
- “Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme,” The Baylor Project
- “Sophisticated Lady,” Cécile Mclorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
- “The Lady Is a Tramp,” Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur
- “I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes),” Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach
Mejor álbum de jazz vocal
- For Dinah, Ledisi
- The Wise Ones, Gretchen Parlato
- Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catherine Russell
- With Every Breath I Take, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
- The Devil I Knew, Nicole Zuraitis
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
- Monk Movements, Jon Batiste
- We Dream, Lakecia Benjamin
- Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live), Chick Corea
- Leave That in There, Sullivan Fortner
- Side-Eye III+, Pat Metheny
Mejor álbum de gran conjunto de jazz
- Paco De Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live), Alex Conde
- In the Brass Palace, Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band
- Jim McNeely Expeditions, Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely
- 25 Years of Phatness, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- Oracles, Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- Filin, Melissa Aldana
- Ao Vivo (Live), Eliane Elias
- Monk Con Clave, Carlos Henriquez featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch & Robert Rodriguez
- Gonzalo Plays Pino, Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- Trip The Night Fantastic, Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science
- Who Asked?, Domi & JD Beck
- Purpose, Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore
- Oh Snap, Cécile Mclorin Salvant
- Fathers, Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons & Kenny Beats
Mejor interpretación de pop vocal tradicional
- “A Couple Minutes,” Olivia Dean
- “For Good,” Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
- “Madwoman,” Laufey
- “I Hate the Way I Look Today.,” Raye
- “All That’s Left,” Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman
Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal Tradicional
- Good Grief, Sara Bareilles
- The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul Mccartney
- Better Broken, Sarah McLachlan
- An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, Leslie Odom Jr.
- Whatever’s Clever!, Charlie Puth
Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
- Monk Meditations,Jon Batiste
- Lullaby for the Lost, Donny McCaslin
- A Six String Odyssey, Six String Symphony
- Somni, Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
- Barcode, Ben Wendel
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- Chess the Musical: Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham & Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson & Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway cast)
- The Lost Boys: Shoshana Bean, Lj Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak & Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann & Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (original Broadway cast)
- Ragtime: Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross & Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway cast)
- Schmigadoon: Alex Brightman, Sara Chase & Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, Producers; Cinco Paul, composer & lyricist (Schmigadoon! original Broadway company)
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York): Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson & Lux Pyramid, Producers; Jim Barne, Composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (original Broadway cast)
Productor del año, no clásico
- Tony Berg: “Better Broken” (Sarah Mclachlan), “Homewrecker” (Sombr), “Indigo Park” (Bruce Hornsby), “Lost Weekend” (Phoebe Bridgers), “My Body Isn’t Ready” (Sombr), “Potential” (Sombr)
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II: “Reach Out” (Victoria Monét), The Romantic (Bruno Mars)
- Noah Goldstein: Lux (Rosalía)
- Miranda Lambert: Dandelion (Ella Langley)
- Mike Sabath: “Beware.. The South London Lover Boy.” (Raye), “Click Clack Symphony.” (Raye featuring Hans Zimmer), “Fields.” (Raye, Grandad Michael), “I Will Overcome.” (Raye), “Joy.” (Raye, Amma, Absolutely), “Skin & Bones.” (Raye), “The Whatsapp Shakespeare.” (Raye), “Where Is My Husband!” (Raye), “Winter Woman.” (Raye)
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Amy Allen: “Cry Ugly” (Flo), “Dashboard” (Noah Kahan), “Drop Dead” (Olivia Rodrigo), “Expectations” (Olivia Rodrigo), “For Always” (Ed Sheeran), “Likey Likey” (Young Miko), “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” (Olivia Dean), “Stupid” (Megan Moroney), “Virtuoso” (Ryan Beatty)
- Edgar Barrera: “Broke My Heart” (Gracie Abrams), “Dando Vueltas” (Rauw Alejandro), “Después De Ti” (Karol G & Greg Gonzalez), “For U My Lova” (Karol G), “Lighter” (Jelly Roll, Carín León & FifaSound), “Ojitos Bellos” (Grupo Frontera), “Pvta Luna” (Netón Vega), “7-3” (Peso Pluma & Tito Double P), “Velas” (Santana & Carín León)
- Raye: “Click Clack Symphony.” (Raye featuring Hans Zimmer), “God Be My Witness” (Amma), “I Know You’re Hurting.” (Raye), “Joy.” (Raye, Amma, Absolutely), “Know About Me” (Halle, Glorilla), “Let Me Be In Your Arms” (Sonny Fodera, Libianca), “Supermarket” (Say Now), “The Whatsapp Shakespeare.” (Raye), “Where Is My Husband!” (Raye)
- Joybeth Taylor: “Choosin’ Texas” (Ella Langley), “Empty Words” (Corey Kent), “I Can’t Love You Anymore” (Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen), “Winner at Losing” – Landman – Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume II) (Gavin Adcock)
- Theron Thomas: “Ain’t in La” (Adéla), “Be Good” (Buju Banton), “Champion” (BLACKPINK), “Does She Know” (Sekou), “Eurosummer” – Girls Trip (Zara Larsson & Shakira), “Flamed Up” (Jaydon), “Me and My” (BLACKPINK), “Sexy Ladies” (Lizzo & Ucb (Uncalled 4 Band)), “Too Easy” (Tig3r Lewis)
Mejor interpretación country solista
- “The Whole World,”Vince Gill
- “Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley
- “Dry Spell,” Kacey Musgraves
- “Can’t Sit Still,” Lainey Wilson
- “Gary,” Stephen Wilson Jr.
Mejor interpretación country dúo/grupo
- “Butterfly,” Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton
- “Here,” Mumford & Sons Featuring Chris Stapleton
- “Horses and Divorces,” Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert
- “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire
- “Phone, Keys, Wallet,” Lainey Wilson, John Mayer
Mejor canción country
- “Beautiful Things”, Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, ConnieHarrington & Megan Moroney,songwriters (Megan Moroney)
- “Choosin’ Texas”, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
- “Dry Spell”, Luke Laird, Shane Mcanally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Hardwired”, Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert & Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)
- “Phone, Keys, Wallet”, Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)
Mejor álbum country tradicional
- Clovis, Charley Crockett
- 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline, Vince Gill
- Banks of the Trinity, Cody Johnson
- Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson
- Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham
Mejor álbum country contemporáneo
- Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini
- Cherry Valley, Carter Faith
- Dandelion, Ella Langley
- Cloud 9, Megan Moroney
- Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves
Mejor interpretación de raíces estadounidenses
- “Still Crying,” Sara Bareilles
- “You Without Me,” Brandi Carlile
- “Coyote,” Chuck Leah
- “Human Mind,” Mavis Staples
- “No Kings,” Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez
Mejor interpretación de música americana
- “Heartland,” Sara Bareilles
- “Returning to Myself,” Brandi Carlile
- “Sad And Beautiful World,” Mavis Staples
- “Mill Town Flood,” Billy Strings
- “Masks Off,” Jesse Welles
Mejor canción de raíces estadounidenses
- “Masks Off”, Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
- “My Full Name”, Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)
- “Returning to Myself”, Brandi Carlile, Songwriter (Brandi Carlile)
- “Tennessee Sunshine”, Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith, Songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)
- “Waist Deep”, Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard, Songwriters (Alabama Shakes)
Mejor álbum de música americana
- Returning to Myself, Brandi Carlile
- Sad and Beautiful World, Mavis Staples
- Future Soul, Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Masks Off, Jesse Welles
- World’s Gone Wrong, Lucinda Williams
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
- Rattlin’ Bones, Bronwyn
- Safe, Sensible and Sane, Alison Brown & Steve Martin
- Bluegrass Women, Lindsay Lou
- So Much for Goodbyes, Billy Strings
- Earl Jam 2, Tony Trischka
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp
- B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Joe Bonamassa
- Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience (Morgan Freeman), Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner
- Blues Now, Ga-20 with Charlie Musselwhite
- Slideways, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- Alive! (Live), Fantastic Negrito
- Paper Doll (Live), Samantha Fish
- Just Say Yes, Ruthie Foster
- Hard Road, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- The Breakdown, Keb’ Mo’
Mejor álbum de folk tradicional
- The Fiddle and the Drum, Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck
- North Node, Natalie & Brittany Haas
- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions, E J Ouellette
- Together Again, Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon
- Under the Powerlines III (January 2025-June 2025), Jesse Welles
Mejor álbum de folk contemporáneo
- Le Sigh, Kris Angelis
- Ace, Madison Cunningham
- The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs, Noah Kahan
- Lost Cause Lover Fool, The Milk Carton Kids
- Bloodline, Mon Rovîa
Mejor álbum de raíces regionales
- Louisiana Love, Robin Barnes
- Live at Tipitina’s 2025, Dumpstaphunk
- This Village, Ranky Tanky
- Ain’t No Dying, The Rumble Featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
- Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem, Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee & Geneviève Gros-Louis
Mejor canción latina
- “Ahí”, Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (Karol G, Drake)
- “¿Cómo Se Ama?”, Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
- “Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día”, Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting)
- “La Perla”, Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Yahritza y Su Esencia)
- “Niño”, Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, Songwriters (Milo J)
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
- No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto, Karol G
- Femme Fatale, Mon Laferte
- Muda, Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es El After?, Rawayana
- Bendito Verano, Elena Rose
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0, Rauw Alejandro
- Omerta, J Balvin, Ryan Castro
- Hopi Sendé, Ryan Castro
- Omakase, Alvaro Diaz
- El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo, Feid
- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout, Young Miko
Mejor álbum latino de rock o música alternativa
- Free Spirits, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
- Taracá, Jorge Drexler
- La Vida Era Más Corta, Milo J
- Juanesteban, Juanes
- Shine, Fito Paez
Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluyendo tejana)
- Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar, Grupo Frontera
- Aunque Me Duela, Lupita Infante
- La Madrina, Mari Nobre
- Dinastía (Deluxe), Peso Pluma, Tito Double P
- ¡Vida México!, Carlos Rivera
Mejor álbum latino tropical
- País Portatil, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- El Alma En Clave, Luis Enrique
- Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya, Fonseca
- Más Que Palabras, Grupo Niche
- El Último Disco Vol. 1, Carlos Vives
Mejor Interpretación de Música Global
- “Varuvaaiy,” Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha
- “Una Flor En Cada Estrella,” Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez
- “Bando [Orchestral],” Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo
- “Porcelana,” Rosalía, Dougie F
- “Dai Dai,” Shakira, Burna Boy
Mejor interpretación de música africana
- “Gratitude,” Asake
- “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?),” Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr
- “No Tradition, No Africa,” King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni
- “Big Daddy,” Tems
- “Jogodo,” Wizkid & Asake
Mejor álbum de música global
- Equilibrivm, Anitta
- Oriadé, Davido
- Hope!!, Angélique Kidjo
- Starrgirl, Ayra Starr
- Love Is a Kingdom, Tems
Mejor álbum de reggae
- Too Too Bad, Buju Banton
- Exile, Chronixx
- Brightside, Ziggy Marley
- The Art of Acceptance, Protoje
- Supernova, Runkus
- Lottery, Shaggy
Mejor álbum de new age, ambiental o cantada
- Night Music, Vicente Avella
- Balance, Paul Avgerinos
- Liminal, Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe
- Unspoken Psalms, Chris Redding
- Tantrika, White Sun
Mejor Grabación Remezclada
- “Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix)”, Fred Again.. & Tom Norris, Remixers (Fred Again.., Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)
- “I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)”, Austin Millz, Remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)
- “Love Sensation”, Stuart Price, Remixer (Madonna & Kylie Minogue)
- “Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)”, Chris Lake, Remixer (Taylor Swift)
- “A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix”, Boys Noize, Remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)
- “Where Is My Husband!”, David Guetta & Hypaton, Remixers (Raye, David Guetta, Hypaton)
Mejor interpretación/canción góspel
- “Thank You for Everything”, Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
- “Watches Over Me”, Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker & The Brent Fischer Orchestra; Cory Henry, songwriter
- “Promises 2.0”, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers
- “Mercy”, PJ Morton; PJ Morton, songwriter
- “At the Cross”, Cece Winans
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- “God I’m Just Grateful”, Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore;Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Pat Barrett,Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore &Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr,songwriters
- “Ale-Luya Medley”, Israel & New Breed; Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez & Aaron Moses, songwriters
- “The Jesus I Know Now”, Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson; Luke Laird, Brandon Lake, Emily Weisband & Lainey Wilson, songwriters
- “Living Water”, Lecrae; Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasanna Harris, Andrew “Lihtz” Howard, Lecrae Moore, Joel McNeill & John McNeill, songwriters
- “Left It in the River”, Jamie MacDonald; Jonathan Gamble, Jamie MacDonald & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
- “Worthy of It All (Worthy)”, CeCe Winans
Mejor álbum góspel
- Devotion, Cory Henry
- Revival: Live in Dallas, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers
- Closer (Live in Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds
- Sunday Morning, PJ Morton
- The Hymns, CeCe Winans
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- Shiloh, Doe
- Coritos Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed
- King of Hearts – In the Room!, Brandon Lake
- Jamie MacDonald, Jamie MacDonald
- Breathe on It, Tauren Wells
Mejor álbum de raíces góspel
- Through the Fire, Jason Crabb
- On a Different Note, Tim Lovelace
- Light. Hope. Faith., Cara Paige
- A Fireside Christmas, Karen Peck & New River
- Rise and Shine, Sunday Drive
Mejor álbum de música para niños
- All in Good Time, Snooknuk
- Hasta La Vista…Baby, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
- Little Birdie’s Big Symphony, Scott & Mark Hoying
- Magnificent, Lachi
- Starchild, Vol. 1, Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Mejor álbum de comedia
- Good Girl, Nikki Glaser
- Joy in the Trenches, Trevor Noah
- Legacy, Wanda Sykes
- 100 Sound Effects, Fred Armisen
- Take a Banana for the Ride, Jeff Ross
- The Unstoppable…, Dave Chappelle
Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y narración de cuentos
- Future Boy,Michael J. Fox
- The Look, Michelle Obama
- The Man on the Run, Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville
- Remix Meditation, Lil Jon
- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, Dolly Parton
- Vagabond: A Memoir, Tim Curry
Mejor banda sonora compilatoria para medios audiovisuales
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Various Artists)
- Stranger Things Season 5 (Various Artists)
- Wicked: For Good (Various Artists)
- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
- Wuthering Heights, Charli xcx
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- The Odyssey, Ludwig Göransson, composer
- One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood, composer
- Project Hail Mary, Daniel Pemberton, composer
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Ludwig Göransson, composer
- Widow’s Bay, David Fleming, composer
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes, John Paesano, composer
- 007: First Light, Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers
- Ghost of Yōtei, Toma Otowa, composer
- Marvel’s Wolverine, David Fleming, composer
- Star Wars: Zero Company, Gordy Haab, composer
Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales
- “House” [From Wuthering Heights], John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx featuring John Cale)
- “I Knew It, I Knew You” [From Toy Story 5], Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “Need Someone” [From The Pitt], Andrew Bird, Songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)
- “No Place Like Home” [From Wicked: For Good], Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)
- “Runway” [From The Devil Wears Prada 2], Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)
Mejor video musical
- “Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers. Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers
- “Storm,” Gener8ion, Yung Lean. Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers
- “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Ariana Grande. Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers
- “Click Clack Symphony.,” Raye (featuring Hans Zimmer). Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer
- “Berghain,” Rosalía (featuring Björk & Yves Tumor). Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers
Mejor película musical
- To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World, Earth, Wind & Fire: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; Samantha Grogin, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Arron Saxe, Dave Sirulnick & KB White, video producers
- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live, Billie Eilish: James Cameron & Billie Eilish, video directors; Michelle An, Maggie Baird, Steve Berman, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, James Cameron, Paul Clarke, Chelsea Dodson, Billie Eilish, John Janick, Justin Lubliner, Jason Owen & Maria Wilhelm, video producers
- Man on the Run, Paul McCartney: Morgan Neville, video director; Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ben Chappell, Morgan Neville, Scott Rodger, Chloe Simmons & Meghan Walsh, video producers
- Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert (Elvis Presley): Baz Luhrmann, video director; Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Baz Luhrmann, Colin Smeeton & Schuyler Weiss, video producers
- Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery – The Untold Story (Various Artists): Ally Pankiw, video director; Dan Levy & Christina Piovesan, video producers
Mejor diseño de empaque
- Coloring Book, Alec Longstreth & Joe Spinelli, art directors (Weezer)
- Horizons / West, Jordan Butcher, art director (Thrice)
- If You Can Hold Your Breath, Farbod Kokabi, art director (Karate)
- Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt & Mitski Miyawaki, art directors (Mitski)
- Power to the People, Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band With Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests)
Mejor portada de álbum
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Patso Dimitrov & Darin Gilliam, art directors (Rapsody)
- Sad and Beautiful World, Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez & Elizabeth De La Piedra, art directors (Mavis Staples)
- This Mirror Weighs a Ton, Nick Steinhardt & Addie Wagenknecht, art directors (Interpol)
- West End Girl, Leith Clark & Nieves González, art directors (Lily Allen)
- What Happened to the Streets?, Tina Ibañez, art director (21 Savage)
Mejores notas de álbum
- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco, Adam Machado, album notes writer (Clifton Chenier)
- Guglielmi: Amalia E Carlo (Live), Mitchell Hutchings, album notes writer (Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre)
- Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings, Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (Antal
- Dorati)
- Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928, David Sager, album notes writer (Ma Rainey)
- Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition), Andrew Sandoval, album notes writer (The Monkees)
Mejor álbum histórico
- The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963
- Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set
- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco
- Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928
- Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991
Mejor ingeniería de álbum, no clásico
- The Art of Loving. Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer (Olivia Dean)
- Lux (Complete Works). Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers (Rosalía)
- Middle of Nowhere. Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder & Mike Stankiewicz, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)
- Nine Inch Noize. Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)
- The Thread. Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer (Willow)
Mejor ingeniería de álbum, clásico
- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra
- Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From The New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances
- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’
- Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be
- Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light
- Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine
Productor del año, clásico
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Silas Brown
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Dirk Sobotka
Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
- Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition): Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Elton John)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack): Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Toma Otowa)
- The Grotesque & The Sublime: Daniel Shores, immersive mix engineer; Daniel Shores, immersive mastering engineer (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
- One Size Fits All: Karma Auger & Erich Gobel, immersive mix engineers; Joe Travers, immersive producer (Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention)
- Petal: John Hanes, immersive mix engineer (Ariana Grande)
Mejor composición instrumental
- “Épilogue”. JD Beck, Noé Degalle & Domi Louna, composers (Domi & JD Beck)
- “Found in a Frozen Fog”. Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny & Chris Thile, composers (Punch Brothers)
- “King of Coins”. Arkai & Lindsey Stirling, composers (Arkai & Lindsey Stirling)
- “Listen… (From Disclosure Day)”. John Williams, composer (John Williams)
- “Solace (Compassion)”. Kathryn Bostic, composer (Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer)
Mejor arreglo, instrumental o a cappella
- “Blackbird”. Ben Bram & Blake Farfan, arrangers (New York Vocal Collective)
- “Olha Maria”. Ben Wendel, arranger (Ben Wendel)
- “Overjoyed (Live)”. Chick Corea, arranger (Chick Corea)
- “Radio Newsreel”. John Powell, arranger (John Powell)
- “Sir Duke”. Michael Mayo, arranger (Kings Return)
Mejor arreglo, instrumental y vocal
- “Click Clack Symphony.”. Hendric Buenck, Russell Emanuel, Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath & Hans Zimmer, arrangers (Raye featuring Hans Zimmer)
- “The Governor’s Waltz”. Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose & Caroline Shaw, arrangers (Phoebe Bridgers)
- “Moon River”. Nan Schwartz, arranger (Studio Intensive Orchestra featuring Nnenna Freelon)
- “Send in the Clowns”. Darcy James Argue, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley)
- “Shrink to Fantasy”. Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow Smith, arrangers (Willow)
- “Small Eyes”. JD Beck, Noé Degalle & Domi Louna, arrangers (Domi & JD Beck)