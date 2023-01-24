Argentina, 1985 va por el Oscar: los mejores memes que se viralizaron en las redes

Desde que Argentina, 1985 obtuvo el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película de habla no inglesa, todos los argentinos se ilusionaron con la posibilidad de ganar el tercer premio Oscar de la historia.

Y la coincidencia en la cantidad de estatuillas con la obtención de la Copa del Mundo de fútbol es el principal dato que mantiene las esperanzas intactas, luego de que este martes la Academia transmitiera en vivo las nominaciones para la entrega número 95 de los premios más importantes en la industria cinematográfica a nivel mundial.

Así es como los usuarios de Twitter compartieron la noticia de que la película dirigida por Santiago Mitre y protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani estaba nominada como Mejor Película Internacional para la edición que tendrá lugar el 12 de marzo de 2023.

ARGENTINA, 1985 NOMINADA A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR ⭐⭐⭐



Muchaaaachoooooooooo pic.twitter.com/VfP3OOxy6w — Lucas Baini 🧣⭐⭐⭐ (@Lbaini) January 24, 2023

Argentina 1985 está nominada al Oscar como mejor película internacional. Que dificil vivir con el peso de haber nacido en EL MEJOR PAÍS DEL MUNDO #Argentina1985 pic.twitter.com/YSi57CzPxF — Isma Oliva † (@isma_max) January 24, 2023

ARGENTINA 1985 NOMINADA A LOS OSCARS pic.twitter.com/XmMyZfdLQZ — agustinita (@swiftscaloneta) January 24, 2023

LA LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2023

Mejor película

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' y 'Women Talking'.

Mejor película internacional

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close', 'Eo' y 'The Quiet Girl'.

Mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams y Michelle Yeoh.

Mejor actor

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtins y Stephanie Hsu.

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan y Ke Huy Quan.

Mejores efectos visuales

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Mejor edición

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything everywhere all at once', 'Tár' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Mejor diseño de producción

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'Babylon', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans'.

Mejor cinematografía

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Elvis', 'Empire of Light' y 'Tár'.

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'The Whale'.

Mejor película de animación

'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro, 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'The Sea Beast' y 'Turning Red'.

Mejor cortometraje documental

'Los susurros de los elefantes', 'Haulout', '¿Cómo medir un año?', 'El efecto Marta Mitchell' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.

Mejor documental

'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.

Mejor diseño de vestuario

'Babylon', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Everythin everywher all at once' y 'La señora Harris va a París'.

Nominados a mejor sonido

'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Elvis' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Mejor canción original

'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.

Mejor música original

'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.

Mejor guión adaptado

'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking'.

Mejor guión original

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár' y 'Triangle of Sadness'.

Mejor cortometraje

'An Orish Goodbye', 'Ivalu', 'Le Pupille', 'Night Ride' y 'The Red Suitcase'.

Mejor cortometraje de animación

'El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo', 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants', 'My Year of Dicks' y 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'.