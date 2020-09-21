La lista de ganadores de los premios Emmy 2020, por primera vez de manera virtual

Por primera vez, la 72° edición de los premios Emmy se realizó de manera virtual por el coronavirus. Pese al cambio de dinámica, la Academia de la Televisión de los Estados Unidos pudo premiar a las historias que pisaron fuerte en el último año.

La más premiada fue Schitt’s Creek, que se quedó con siete de las nueves estatuillas que se entregaron en el rubro comedia, incluyendo mejor serie, mejor dirección (Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy), mejor actor (Eugene Lev) y mejor actriz (Catherine O’Hara).

A la vez, Succession, de HBO, se quedó con cinco estatuillas en drama: mejor serie, mejor dirección (Andrij Parekh), mejor actor principal (Jeremy Strong), mejor actriz invitada (Cherry Jones) y mejor guión (Jesse Armstrong).

El evento se llevó a cabo de manera virtual por la pandemia y comenzó una hora antes de la ceremonia de entrega de estatuillas, con una previa conducida por Ileana Rodríguez y Lety Sahagun. El anfitrinón del evento, que se realizó en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, fue Jimmy Kimmel.

A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los premios Emmy 2020.

Mejor serie dramática

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) - GANADORA

Mejor comedia

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop) - GANADORA

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) - GANADOR

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) - GANADORA

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Mejor dirección en serie dramática

Benjamin Caron (“The Crown”, episodio “Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs ("The Crown, episodio “Cri de Coeur”)

Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”, episodio “Prisoners of war”)

Mimi Leder (“The morning show”, episodio “The Interview”)

Alik Sakharov (“Ozark”, episodio “The Interview”)

Ben Semanoff (“Ozark”, episodio “Su casa es mi casa”)

Andrij Parekh (“Succession”, episodio “Hunting”) - GANADOR

Mark Mylod (“Succession”, episodio “This is not for tears”

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) - GANADORA

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) - GANADOR

Mejor actor secundario en comedia

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) - GANADOR

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) - GANADORA

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Mejor dirección en comedia

Matt Shakman (“The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”)

Daniel Palladino por (“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”)

Gail Mancuso (“Modern family”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) - GANADORES

James Burrows (“Will Grace”)

Mejor miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO) - GANADORA

Programas de variedades y talk-show

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” - GANADOR

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Mejor reality

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” - GANADOR

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) - GANADOR

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Billy Crudup

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

iona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) - GANADORA

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Julia Garner

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”) - GANADORA

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Regina King (Foto: The Television Academy y ABC Entertainment vía AP)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) - GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”) - GANADORA

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Mejor director en miniserie o película para televisión

Lynn Shelton (Little fires everywhere")

Lenny Abrahamson (“Normal People”)

Maria Schrader (“Unorthodox”) - GANADORA

Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”, episodio “It’s summer and we’re running out of ice”)

Steph Green (“Wathcmen”, episodio “Little fear of lightning”)

Stephen Williams (“Watchmen”, episodio “This extraordinary being”)

Maria Schrader (Foto: The Television Academy y ABC Entertainment vía AP)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

Jason Bateman (“The Outsider”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Martin Short (“The Morning Show”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) - GANADOR

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Cicely Tyson (“How To Get Away With Murder”)

Cherry Jones (“Succession”) - GANADORA

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Laverne Cox (“Orange is the new black”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia

Angela Bassett (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) - GANADORA

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Saturday Night Live”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Bette Midler (“The Politician”)

Filme de televisión

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO) - GANADOR

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)

Mejor serie animada

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick And Morty - GANADORA

The Simpsons

Mejor guión de drama

Thomas Schnauz (“Better Call Saul”, episodio “Bad choice road”)

Gordon Smith (“Better Call Saul”, episodio “Bagman”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”, episodio “Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy (“Ozark”, episodio “All in”)

“John Shiban (”Ozark", episodio “Boss fight”)

Miki Johnson (“Ozark”, episodio “Fire Pink”)

Jesse Armstrong (“Succession”, episodio “This is not for tears”) - GANADOR

Mejor guión de comedia

Michael Schur (“The good place”)

Tony McNamara (“The Great”)

Daniel Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) - GANADOR

David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Sam Johnson y Chris Marcil (“Lo que hacemos en las sombras”)

Paul Simms (“Lo que hacemos en las sombras”)

Stefani Robinson (“Lo que hacemos en las sombras”)

Mejor guión en miniserie o película para televisión

Mrs. America Tanya Barfield (“Mrs. America”)

Sally Rooney y Alice Birch (“Normal people”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, y Ayelet Waldman (“Unbelievable”)

Anna Winger ("Unorthodox)

Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson ("Watchmen ") - GANADORES