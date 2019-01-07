Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2019: Bohemian Rhapsody fue elegida como mejor película

AND THE WINNER IS...

Con una ceremonia en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles y la conducción de las figuras de la pantalla chica norteamericana Sandra Oh y Andy Samberg, los Globos de Oro tuvieron su edición número 76, los premios de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood que reconocen a lo mejor del cine y la televisión estadounidense.

Green Book fue la gran ganadora de los rubros cinematográficos: se alzó como mejor película de comedia o musical, mejor actor de reparto (Mahershala Ali) y mejor guión (Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga y Brian Currie).

Bohemian Rhapsody, la película sobre la vida de Freddie Mercury y Queen, recibió dos estatuillas: mejor película de drama y mejor actor de drama (Rami Malek). La mexicana Roma fue elegida como mejor película extranjera y mejor director (Alfonso Cuarón).

En TV, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story ganó como mejor miniserie o película para televisión y mejor actor (Darren Criss), mientras que The Kominsky Method obtuvo los premios por mejor serie y mejor actor de comedia o musical (Michael Douglas). La mejor serie de drama fue The Americans.

Estos son todos los rubros que se premiaron en los Globos de Oro 2019. En negrita, los ganadores de cada uno:

CINE

Mejor película: Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A star is Born

Mejor película: Comedia o musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Mejor actriz: Drama

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Mejor actor: Drama

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

John David Washington (BlackKklansman)

Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Mejor actor: Comedia o musical

Christian Bale (Vice)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Vigo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)

John C. Reilly (Stan and Ollie)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlackKklansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlackKklansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Mejor guión

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Mejor película de animación

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mejor película de no habla inglesa

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Mejor banda sonora

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Mejor canción original

"All the Stars" (Black Panther)

"Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin')

"Requiem for a Private War" (A Private War)

"Revelation" (Boy Erased)

"Shallow" (A Star Is Born)

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie: Drama

The Americans

The Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Mejor serie: Comedia o musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Dirty John

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz: Miniserie o película para televisión

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Mejor actor: Miniserie o película para televisión

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Mejor actriz: Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Mejor actor: Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Mejor actor: Comedia o musical

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Mejor actriz de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)