And just like that..., la serie que sigue la historia de Sex and the City, estrena nueva temporada en junio

‘And just like that... un nuevo capítulo de Sex and the City', del productor ejecutivo Michael Patrick King, junto a las protagonistas y productoras ejecutivas, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) y Kristin Davis (Charlotte York). Este junio se estrenará en HBO Max la segunda temporada de la serie, del productor ejecutivo, junto a las protagonistas y productoras ejecutivas, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) y Kristin Davis (Charlotte York).

El elenco que regresa para la segunda temporada de la serie incluye a Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), Sara Ramírez (Che Diaz), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Christopher Jackson (Herbert Wexley), Niall Cunningham (Brady Hobbes), Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenblatt) y Alexa Swinton (Rose Goldenblatt).

AND JUST LIKE THAT, LA SERIE QUE CONTINÚA EL LEGADO DE SEX AND THE CITY

La serie es producida por Michael Patrick King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis y Cynthia Nixon.

Los escritores King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg y Elisa Zuritsky. Los Directores King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young y Julie Rottenberg. La serie de HBO “Sex and the City” fue creada por Darren Star y está basada en el libro “Sex and the City” de Candace Bushnell.