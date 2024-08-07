“The Promise” – When the body of a young girl who was killed over 40 years ago is discovered at the bottom of Lake Mead, Max Roby promises her mother, Raquel Williams, that the CSI team will finally find justice for her daughter in a powerful episode co-written by “CSI” franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker. Also, Greg Sanders brings his quirky humor as he returns to the crime lab, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, March 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Regina Taylor guest stars as Raquel Williams, the girl’s mother. Eric Szmanda reprises his original CSI role of Greg Sanders. Pictured: Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders and Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Por: Michael Yarish | CBS