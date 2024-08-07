En AXN se estrena la tercera y última temporada de CSI: Vegas. Los diez capítulos de la serie, que revivió la icónica fórmula de “la Ciudad del Pecado” en el subgénero de drama “procedural” forense, desembarca el martes 13 de agosto a las 22:05 horas. Así será la última temporada de “CSI: Vegas”
CSI: Vegas marca el regreso a la serie pionera, combinando historias cautivadoras con avanzadas tecnologías y procedimientos científicos.
Este revival apela a la nostalgia (¡con la inconfundible cortina musical “Who Are You” de The Who!), y presenta a Gil Grissom (William Petersen) y Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), además de otros queridos personajes.
La centralidad de Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) en la segunda temporada es innegable.
Cómo comienza la última temporada de “CSI: Vegas”
La tercera temporada comienza abordando el cliffhanger dejado al final de la segunda entrega, con Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria) enfrentando serias acusaciones de asesinato.
Junto a él, destacan personajes como Maxine “Max” Roby (Paula Newsome), la jefa del laboratorio de investigación criminal de Las Vegas.
Las fotos de la última temporada de “CSI: Vegas”
"Third Time's the Charm" – The CSIs investigate the mysterious death of a competitive eating contestant, and Chavez partners with Allie to prove where the mysterious silver ink notes have been coming from. Pictured: Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom and Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan.
Por: Michael Yarish | CBS
"We All Fall Down" – Medical examiner Sonya's life is in jeopardy when she is exposed to a mysterious poison as the CSI team races to find the antidote and the silver ink murderer who appears to be targeting the Crime Lab. Max's ex-husband, Daniel, returns to make sure that she and their son are safe. Rob Morgan guest stars as Daniel Jordan, Max's ex-husband. Pictured: Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows, Ariana Guerra as Detective Chavez and Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom.
Por: Michael Yarish | CBS
"Health and Wellness" – As the CSI team investigates the death of a man visiting Las Vegas for a health and wellness convention, a fiery explosion traps Allie Rajan in the basement of an abandoned hospital. Pictured: Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows, Lex Medlin as Beau Finado, Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby and Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom.
Por: Robert Voets | CBS
"The Promise" – When the body of a young girl who was killed over 40 years ago is discovered at the bottom of Lake Mead, Max Roby promises her mother, Raquel Williams, that the CSI team will finally find justice for her daughter in a powerful episode co-written by "CSI" franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker. Also, Greg Sanders brings his quirky humor as he returns to the crime lab. Regina Taylor guest stars as Raquel Williams, the girl's mother. Eric Szmanda reprises his original CSI role of Greg Sanders. Pictured: Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders and Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby.
Por: Michael Yarish | CBS
"It Was Automation" – When a mechanic is found murdered in a dark factory, the CSI team investigates whether the perpetrator was human or a humanoid robot with an AI operating system. Pictured: Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, Lex Medlin as Beau Finado, Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Gabriel Tigerman as Cliff Roland and Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom.
Por: Robert Voets | CBS
Por: Robert Voets | CBS
Por: Robert Voets | CBS
Por: Robert Voets | CBS