La Temporada de Premios de 2024 comienza con la transmisión en vivo de la 81ª entrega de los Golden Globes, que se verá en vivo por TNT y HBO Max el próximo 7 de enero a las 10 pm (Argentina).

Además. una hora antes de la gala, a las 9 pm (Argentina) la audiencia podrá disfrutar también de una cobertura especial del paso de las celebridades por la alfombra roja, anticipando toda la emoción de la celebración.

La gala de premiación, que tendrá una duración de 3 horas, podrá revivirse en HBO Max luego del evento en vivo, ya que estará disponible en la plataforma por tres meses.

La gala de premiación de los Golden Globes se realizará en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, y estará presentada por el actor y comediante Jo Koy, quien conducirá el show por primera vez trayendo todo su encanto, energía y humor impredecible a la transmisión.

Warner Bros. Discovery fue la compañía de medios que recibió más reconocimientos, con 35 nominaciones entre HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Televisión y Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

Entre ellas, se destacan 17 nominaciones para HBO y HBO Max, la cadena y plataforma con más nominaciones, así como la película Barbie y la serie Succession como las producciones más nominadas, con 9 nominaciones a los Golden Globes cada una, liderando sus categorías.

Este es un año histórico para los Golden Globes, con una nueva dirección y un mayor número de jurados: 300 personas en 75 países. Estas nominaciones son la primera ocasión en la que pronosticadores de los premios obtendrán pistas acerca de las preferencias de los nuevos votantes.

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA, DRAMA

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

MEJOR PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

MEJOR DIRECTOR, PELÍCULA

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

MEJOR GUIÓN, PELÍCULA

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN PELÍCULA, DRAMA

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA, DRAMA

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, PELÍCULA

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, PELÍCULA

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL, PELÍCULA

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL, PELÍCULA

Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker

Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt