La Temporada de Premios de 2024 comienza con la transmisión en vivo de la 81ª entrega de los Golden Globes, que se verá en vivo por TNT y HBO Max el próximo 7 de enero a las 10 pm (Argentina).
Además. una hora antes de la gala, a las 9 pm (Argentina) la audiencia podrá disfrutar también de una cobertura especial del paso de las celebridades por la alfombra roja, anticipando toda la emoción de la celebración.
La gala de premiación, que tendrá una duración de 3 horas, podrá revivirse en HBO Max luego del evento en vivo, ya que estará disponible en la plataforma por tres meses.
La gala de premiación de los Golden Globes se realizará en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, y estará presentada por el actor y comediante Jo Koy, quien conducirá el show por primera vez trayendo todo su encanto, energía y humor impredecible a la transmisión.
Warner Bros. Discovery fue la compañía de medios que recibió más reconocimientos, con 35 nominaciones entre HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Televisión y Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.
Entre ellas, se destacan 17 nominaciones para HBO y HBO Max, la cadena y plataforma con más nominaciones, así como la película Barbie y la serie Succession como las producciones más nominadas, con 9 nominaciones a los Golden Globes cada una, liderando sus categorías.
Este es un año histórico para los Golden Globes, con una nueva dirección y un mayor número de jurados: 300 personas en 75 países. Estas nominaciones son la primera ocasión en la que pronosticadores de los premios obtendrán pistas acerca de las preferencias de los nuevos votantes.
QUIÉNES SON LOS NOMINADOS A LOS GOLDEN GLOBES 2024
CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA, DRAMA
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- Maestro (Netflix)
- Past Lives (A24)
- The Zone of Interest (A24)
- Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
MEJOR PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
- American Fiction (MGM)
- The Holdovers (Focus Features)
- May December (Netflix)
- Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
MEJOR DIRECTOR, PELÍCULA
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song — Past Lives
MEJOR GUIÓN, PELÍCULA
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives — Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN PELÍCULA, DRAMA
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA, DRAMA
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman — May December
- Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie — Barbie
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
- Matt Damon — Air
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, PELÍCULA
- Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, PELÍCULA
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
- Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
- Elemental (Disney)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
- Suzume (Toho Co.)
- Wish (Disney)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL, PELÍCULA
- Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
- Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL, PELÍCULA
- Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker
- Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
LOGRO CINEMATOGRÁFICO Y DE TAQUILLA
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3 (Disney)
- John Wick: Capítulo 4 (Lionsgate Films)
- Misión: Imposible — Rumbo a la Muerte Parte Uno (Paramount Pictures)
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
- La Película de Super Mario Bros. (Universal Pictures)
- Taylor Swift: La Gira de las Eras (AMC Theatres)
TELEVISIÓN/SERIE
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA
- 1923 (Paramount+)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Succession (HBO)
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- The Bear (FX)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Barry (HBO)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA
- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin — Succession
- Jeremy Strong — Succession
- Brian Cox — Succession
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Dominic West — The Crown
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA
- Helen Mirren — 1923
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook — Succession
- Imelda Staunton — The Crown
- Emma Stone — The Curse
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning — The Great
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel — Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, TELEVISIÓN
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
- James Marsden — Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
- Alan Ruck — Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, TELEVISIÓN
- Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
- Abby Elliott — The Bear
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
- Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm — Fargo
- Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun — Beef
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
- Juno Temple — Fargo
- Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong — Beef