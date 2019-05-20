- Ciudad Magazine
- Virales
- ¡A flor de piel!
Los actores de Game of Thrones se despidieron de la serie: el conmovedor mensaje de "La madre de los Dragones"
Los protagonistas de GOT expresaron su emoción por la emisión del último capítulo de la octava temporada y Emilia Clarke, la actriz que interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen, cosechón un mar de likes.
La ansiedad llegó a su fin: el final de la octava -y última- temporada de Game of Thrones se emitió ayer. Tras una década acompañando a sus fanáticos y, de alguna u otra manera, siendo parte de sus vidas, los actores de la ficción medieval que fue furor de audiencia, se despidieron a través de las redes sociales.
Emilia Clarke, quien interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen, compartió una tierna foto junto a sus compañeros y les regaló una profunda reflexión. "Encontrar las palabras para escribir este posteo me dejó abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero se sienten pequeñas en comparación con lo que este programa y Daenerys significaron para mí", expresó. Y agregó: "El capítulo de la Madre de los Dragones (su personaje) ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer tomó todo mi corazón. Sudé el fuego del dragón, derramé muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo y mi cerebro se quedó seco al tratar de hacer que Khaleesi y sus palabras sean extraordinarias... Y hacerle justicia a las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron".
"Game of Thrones me formó como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano".
Antes de cerrar, Emilia expresó qué lugar ocupó GOT en su vida. "Me formó como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado", dijo. Y cerró con un agradecimiento especial: "Pero a ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo las gracias, por su mirada fija a lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de ponerme la peluca de platino, de los sueños. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Al igual que Emilia, Sophie Turner, la actriz que se puso en la piel de Sansa Stark, también compartió su emoción a través de Instagram. "Sansa, gracias por enseñarme de resiliencia, valentía y lo que es la verdadera fuerza. Por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y a dirigirme con amor. Crecí con vos. Me enamoré de vos a los 13 y ahora a los 10 años... A los 23 te dejo atrás, pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me enseñaste". También, les regaló tiernas palabras a sus fans: "Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y apoyar este programa hasta el final. Extrañaré esto más que nada".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
En la misma línea, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Lannister en GOT, grabó un video antes de la emisión del capítulo final y escribió: "¡Gracias a ustedes por mirar Game of Thrones! Temporada final".
Gwendoline Christie, que interpretó a Brienne of Tarth, publicó una divertida imagen junto a Kit Harington, Jon Snow en la serie, en la que se la ve simulando estar sorprendida en el rodaje. "Cuando te cuentan el final de Game of Thrones", escribió, pícara.
John Bradley, que interpretó a Samwell Tarly, también expresó su emoción. “Es el último paso de un largo y maravilloso camino. Un viaje que, para mí, comenzó a las 10 de la mañana de un lunes 19 de julio de 2010″, comenzó diciendo. Además, el actor compartió una imagen del guión utilizado en los ensayos de prueba que tuvo la serie, donde conoció a Kit. “No cambiaría esta experiencia o esas personas por nada del mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo“, cerró.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
Nostálgico, Pedro Pascal, que interpretó a Oberyn Martell, compartió fotografías con los guionistas y actores del equipo. “Cambió sus vidas y la mía“, expresó, emocionado.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
To the mensches who changed my life, I salute. To being around the very most gorgeous people, to dental work and to no one messing with Sansa except me when I refuse to let her nap. It changed your lives and mine. #GameofThrones, the greatest show on television... so far 😉😉😉