Los actores de Game of Thrones se despidieron de la serie: el conmovedor mensaje de "La madre de los Dragones"

La ansiedad llegó a su fin: el final de la octava -y última- temporada de Game of Thrones se emitió ayer. Tras una década acompañando a sus fanáticos y, de alguna u otra manera, siendo parte de sus vidas, los actores de la ficción medieval que fue furor de audiencia, se despidieron a través de las redes sociales.

Emilia Clarke, quien interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen, compartió una tierna foto junto a sus compañeros y les regaló una profunda reflexión. "Encontrar las palabras para escribir este posteo me dejó abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero se sienten pequeñas en comparación con lo que este programa y Daenerys significaron para mí", expresó. Y agregó: "El capítulo de la Madre de los Dragones (su personaje) ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer tomó todo mi corazón. Sudé el fuego del dragón, derramé muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo y mi cerebro se quedó seco al tratar de hacer que Khaleesi y sus palabras sean extraordinarias... Y hacerle justicia a las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron".

"Game of Thrones me formó como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano". G-plus

Antes de cerrar, Emilia expresó qué lugar ocupó GOT en su vida. "Me formó como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado", dijo. Y cerró con un agradecimiento especial: "Pero a ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo las gracias, por su mirada fija a lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de ponerme la peluca de platino, de los sueños. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros".

Al igual que Emilia, Sophie Turner, la actriz que se puso en la piel de Sansa Stark, también compartió su emoción a través de Instagram. "Sansa, gracias por enseñarme de resiliencia, valentía y lo que es la verdadera fuerza. Por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y a dirigirme con amor. Crecí con vos. Me enamoré de vos a los 13 y ahora a los 10 años... A los 23 te dejo atrás, pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me enseñaste". También, les regaló tiernas palabras a sus fans: "Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y apoyar este programa hasta el final. Extrañaré esto más que nada".

En la misma línea, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Lannister en GOT, grabó un video antes de la emisión del capítulo final y escribió: "¡Gracias a ustedes por mirar Game of Thrones! Temporada final".

Gwendoline Christie, que interpretó a Brienne of Tarth, publicó una divertida imagen junto a Kit Harington, Jon Snow en la serie, en la que se la ve simulando estar sorprendida en el rodaje. "Cuando te cuentan el final de Game of Thrones", escribió, pícara.

, que interpretó a, también expresó su emoción. “Es el último paso de un largo y maravilloso camino. Un viaje que, para mí, comenzó a las 10 de la mañana de un lunes 19 de julio de 2010″, comenzó diciendo. Además, el actor compartió una imagen del guión utilizado en los ensayos de prueba que tuvo la serie, donde conoció a Kit. “No cambiaría esta experiencia o esas personas por nada del mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo“, cerró.

Nostálgico, Pedro Pascal, que interpretó a Oberyn Martell, compartió fotografías con los guionistas y actores del equipo. “Cambió sus vidas y la mía“, expresó, emocionado.