Oscar 2022: lista completa de nominados, predicciones y todos los detalles de la ceremonia

El próximo 27 de marzo desde las 20, la Academia de artes y ciencias cinematográficas de Hollywood entregará los Premios Oscar a las películas que los más de 6000 miembros del jurado considerado que son las mejores producciones estrenadas durante el año 2021.

Este año, la 94 entrega de los Premios Oscar presentará una serie de importantes novedades en lo referido a la transmisión, como el hecho de que ocho categorías no formarán parte de la transmisión en vivo, sino que se verá un resumen en las tandas comerciales.

Además, como viene siendo tendencia en los últimos años, las plataformas de streaming han logrado ubicar a varios de sus films dentro de la categoría de Mejor película, a raíz de que muchas de ellas no se estrenaron en cines por las restricciones de la pandemia de covid.

A continuación, el listado de los nominados y, en resaltado en negritas, las favoritas según los expertos.

LA LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2022

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

CODA

Dont Look Up (No miren arriba)

Drive My Car

Dune (Duna)

King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh por Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi por Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

Steven Spielberg por West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain por The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Los ojos de Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman por The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz por Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman por Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart por Spencer

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem por Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

Andrew Garfield por Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith por King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of McBeth.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciarán Hinds por Belfast

Troy Kotsur por CODA

Jesse Plemons por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

J.K. Simmons por Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McFee por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessie Buckley POR The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose por West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)

Judi Dench por Belfast

Kristen Dunst por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

Aunjanue Ellis por King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Dune (Duna)

Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

The Tragedy of McBeth

West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Ascension de Jessica Kingdom

Attica de Stanley Nelson

Flee de Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Summer of soul (...or, when the revolution could not be televised) de Questlove

Writing with fire de Sushmit Ghosh y Rintu Thomas

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Drive My Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The Hand of God (La mano de Dios, Italia)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (La familia Mitchell vs. las máquinas)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Raya y el último dragón)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run de María Brendle

The Dress de Tadeusz Lysiak

The Long Goodbye de Aneil Karia

On My Mind de Martin Strange-Hansen

Please Hold de KD Dávila

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Affairs of the Art de Joanna Quinn

Bestia de Hugo Covarrubias

Boxballet de Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin de Daniel Ojari y Michael Please

The Windshield Wiper de Alberto Mielgo

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Audible de Matthew Ogens

Lead Me Home de Pedro Kos y Jon Shenk

The Queen of Basketball de Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir de Elizabeth Mirzaei y Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies de Jay Rosenblatt

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune (Duna)

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Belfast

Dont Look Up (No miren arriba)

King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Nicholas Britell por Dont Look Up (No miren arriba)

Hans Zimmer por Dune (Duna)

Germaine Franco por Encanto

Alberto Iglesias por Madres paralelas

Johnny Greenwood por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter y King Richard por el tema Be Alive de King Richard

Sebastián Yatra por Dos Oruguitas del film Encanto

Van Morrison por el tema Down to Joy del film Belfast

Billie Eilish y Finneas OConnell por el tema No Time to Die de la película 007: No Time To Die

Reba McEntire se presentará con Somehow You Do de la película Four Good Days

Diane Warren por el tema Somehow You Do de Four Good Days

MEOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Jenny Beaven por Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran por Cyrano

Jacqueline West y Robert Morgan por Dune (Duna)

Luis Sequeira por Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)

Sharen Davis por King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune (Duna)

Free Guy

007 No Time to Die (007 Sin tiempo para morir)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos)

Spider Man: No Way Home (Spider Man: sin camino a casa)

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Dont Look Up (No miren arriba)

Dune (Duna)

King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

Tick, Tick... Boom!

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune (Duna)

Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)

The Tragedy of McBeth

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Coming 2 America (Un príncipe en Nueva York 2)

Cruella

Dune (Duna)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Los ojos de Tammy Faye)

House of Gucci (La casa Gucci)

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast

Dune (Duna)

007 No Time to Die (007 Sin tiempo para morir)

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)