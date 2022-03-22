- Ciudad Magazine
Oscar 2022: lista completa de nominados, predicciones y todos los detalles de la ceremonia
Este domingo 27 de marzo desde las 21 comenzará la transmisión de la ceremonia más esperada por los cinéfilos de todo el mundo.
El próximo 27 de marzo desde las 20, la Academia de artes y ciencias cinematográficas de Hollywood entregará los Premios Oscar a las películas que los más de 6000 miembros del jurado considerado que son las mejores producciones estrenadas durante el año 2021.
Este año, la 94 entrega de los Premios Oscar presentará una serie de importantes novedades en lo referido a la transmisión, como el hecho de que ocho categorías no formarán parte de la transmisión en vivo, sino que se verá un resumen en las tandas comerciales.
Además, como viene siendo tendencia en los últimos años, las plataformas de streaming han logrado ubicar a varios de sus films dentro de la categoría de Mejor película, a raíz de que muchas de ellas no se estrenaron en cines por las restricciones de la pandemia de covid.
A continuación, el listado de los nominados y, en resaltado en negritas, las favoritas según los expertos.
LA LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2022
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Belfast
CODA
Dont Look Up (No miren arriba)
Drive My Car
Dune (Duna)
King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh por Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi por Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
Steven Spielberg por West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessica Chastain por The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Los ojos de Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman por The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz por Madres paralelas
Nicole Kidman por Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart por Spencer
MEJOR ACTOR
Javier Bardem por Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
Andrew Garfield por Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith por King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of McBeth.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ciarán Hinds por Belfast
Troy Kotsur por CODA
Jesse Plemons por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
J.K. Simmons por Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McFee por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Jessie Buckley POR The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose por West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)
Judi Dench por Belfast
Kristen Dunst por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
Aunjanue Ellis por King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Dune (Duna)
Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
The Tragedy of McBeth
West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Ascension de Jessica Kingdom
Attica de Stanley Nelson
Flee de Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Summer of soul (...or, when the revolution could not be televised) de Questlove
Writing with fire de Sushmit Ghosh y Rintu Thomas
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
Drive My Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
The Hand of God (La mano de Dios, Italia)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (La familia Mitchell vs. las máquinas)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Raya y el último dragón)
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run de María Brendle
The Dress de Tadeusz Lysiak
The Long Goodbye de Aneil Karia
On My Mind de Martin Strange-Hansen
Please Hold de KD Dávila
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Affairs of the Art de Joanna Quinn
Bestia de Hugo Covarrubias
Boxballet de Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin de Daniel Ojari y Michael Please
The Windshield Wiper de Alberto Mielgo
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Audible de Matthew Ogens
Lead Me Home de Pedro Kos y Jon Shenk
The Queen of Basketball de Ben Proudfoot
Three Songs for Benazir de Elizabeth Mirzaei y Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies de Jay Rosenblatt
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune (Duna)
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Belfast
Dont Look Up (No miren arriba)
King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Nicholas Britell por Dont Look Up (No miren arriba)
Hans Zimmer por Dune (Duna)
Germaine Franco por Encanto
Alberto Iglesias por Madres paralelas
Johnny Greenwood por The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter y King Richard por el tema Be Alive de King Richard
Sebastián Yatra por Dos Oruguitas del film Encanto
Van Morrison por el tema Down to Joy del film Belfast
Billie Eilish y Finneas OConnell por el tema No Time to Die de la película 007: No Time To Die
Reba McEntire se presentará con Somehow You Do de la película Four Good Days
Diane Warren por el tema Somehow You Do de Four Good Days
MEOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Jenny Beaven por Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran por Cyrano
Jacqueline West y Robert Morgan por Dune (Duna)
Luis Sequeira por Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
Sharen Davis por King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Dune (Duna)
Free Guy
007 No Time to Die (007 Sin tiempo para morir)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos)
Spider Man: No Way Home (Spider Man: sin camino a casa)
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Dont Look Up (No miren arriba)
Dune (Duna)
King Richard (Rey Richard, una familia ganadora)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
Tick, Tick... Boom!
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Dune (Duna)
Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)
The Tragedy of McBeth
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Coming 2 America (Un príncipe en Nueva York 2)
Cruella
Dune (Duna)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Los ojos de Tammy Faye)
House of Gucci (La casa Gucci)
MEJOR SONIDO
Belfast
Dune (Duna)
007 No Time to Die (007 Sin tiempo para morir)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
West Side Story (Amor sin barreras)