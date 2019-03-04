Conmoción en Hollywood por la muerte de Luke Perry: los emotivos mensajes de sus compañeros de Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale

- Ciudad Magazine
Emotiva despedida a Luke Perry: los mensajes de sus compañeros de Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale
Ian Ziering, Molly Ringwald, Mädchen Amick, Christine Elise McCarthy, entre otros despidieron al actor de 52 años.
En los noventa brilló con Beverly Hills 90210 y casi tres décadas después recuperó su popularidad en la serie Riverdale. La muerte de Luke Perry a los 52 años impactó a Hollywood y a sus millones de seguidores después de que se confirme que el actor había tenido un masivo derrame cerebral.
Ian Ziering, quien interpretaba a su amigo Steve Sanders en 90210, publicó en sus redes sociales un emotivo mensaje junto a una foto con el actor que personificó a Dylan McKay en la serie adolescente: “Querido Luke, disfrutaré por siempre de los recuerdos amorosos que compartimos en los últimos treinta años. Que tu viaje hacia el futuro sea enriquecido por las almas magníficas que pasaron antes que vos, como lo han hecho aquí, por aquellos que nos dejaron atrás”, escribió, sensibilizado en su cuenta de Instagram. Otras de las actrices de la ficción como Gabrielle Carteris y Christine Elise McCarthy le dedicaron cariñosas palabras al fallecido actor.
La actriz Molly Ringwald, que componía a la esposa de Perry en Riverdale se mostró también conmovida: “Mi corazón esta roto. Te extrañaré mucho Luke Perry. Envío todo mi amor a tu familia”, puso, en Twitter. A las condolencias se sumaron sus compañeros de ficción Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Ross Butler, Asha Bromfield, Robin Givens y los guionistas del programa.
La tristeza de los actores de Bervely Hills 90210 y Riverdale por la muerte de Luke Perry.
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) 4 de marzo de 2019
With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.— Christine Elise (@celisemccarthy) 4 de marzo de 2019
RIP, deari… https://t.co/OvqjOm2mqK pic.twitter.com/HktgGQinVy
Dearest Luke- I am so heart broken and at a loss for words. You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP— Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) 4 de marzo de 2019
one of the kindest most gentle souls this world has ever known #riplukeperry— Robin Givens (@Therocknrobn) 4 de marzo de 2019
So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) 4 de marzo de 2019
Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them.— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) 4 de marzo de 2019
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) 4 de marzo de 2019
Woke up this morning a ball of tears. Luke Perry was the kindest, warmest, most loving human being. He always went out of his way to make me feel safe, heard and seen in his presence. I love you so much Luke. Thank you for being a ray of light for me and so many ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xv2lsUCSpS— ASHA (@ashabrom) 4 de marzo de 2019
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) 4 de marzo de 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 4 de marzo de 2019
So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) 4 de marzo de 2019
LUKE PERRY WAS A GENTLEMAN AND A PROFESSIONAL, MAY HE REST IN PEACE— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) 4 de marzo de 2019