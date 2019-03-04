Conmoción en Hollywood por la muerte de Luke Perry: los emotivos mensajes de sus compañeros de Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale

En los noventa brilló con Beverly Hills 90210 y casi tres décadas después recuperó su popularidad en la serie Riverdale. La muerte de Luke Perry a los 52 años impactó a Hollywood y a sus millones de seguidores después de que se confirme que el actor había tenido un masivo derrame cerebral.

Ian Ziering, quien interpretaba a su amigo Steve Sanders en 90210, publicó en sus redes sociales un emotivo mensaje junto a una foto con el actor que personificó a Dylan McKay en la serie adolescente: “Querido Luke, disfrutaré por siempre de los recuerdos amorosos que compartimos en los últimos treinta años. Que tu viaje hacia el futuro sea enriquecido por las almas magníficas que pasaron antes que vos, como lo han hecho aquí, por aquellos que nos dejaron atrás”, escribió, sensibilizado en su cuenta de Instagram. Otras de las actrices de la ficción como Gabrielle Carteris y Christine Elise McCarthy le dedicaron cariñosas palabras al fallecido actor.

La actriz Molly Ringwald, que componía a la esposa de Perry en Riverdale se mostró también conmovida: “Mi corazón esta roto. Te extrañaré mucho Luke Perry. Envío todo mi amor a tu familia”, puso, en Twitter. A las condolencias se sumaron sus compañeros de ficción Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Ross Butler, Asha Bromfield, Robin Givens y los guionistas del programa.

La tristeza de los actores de Bervely Hills 90210 y Riverdale por la muerte de Luke Perry.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) 4 de marzo de 2019

With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.

RIP, deari… https://t.co/OvqjOm2mqK pic.twitter.com/HktgGQinVy — Christine Elise (@celisemccarthy) 4 de marzo de 2019

Dearest Luke- I am so heart broken and at a loss for words. You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) 4 de marzo de 2019

one of the kindest most gentle souls this world has ever known #riplukeperry — Robin Givens (@Therocknrobn) 4 de marzo de 2019

So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) 4 de marzo de 2019

Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them. — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) 4 de marzo de 2019

Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) 4 de marzo de 2019

Woke up this morning a ball of tears. Luke Perry was the kindest, warmest, most loving human being. He always went out of his way to make me feel safe, heard and seen in his presence. I love you so much Luke. Thank you for being a ray of light for me and so many ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xv2lsUCSpS — ASHA (@ashabrom) 4 de marzo de 2019

L.P.



you

made every

situation better,

my man.



your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb.



R.I.P good sir.



i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years.



©️



❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) 4 de marzo de 2019

Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 4 de marzo de 2019

So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) 4 de marzo de 2019