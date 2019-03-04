Conmoción en Hollywood por la muerte de Luke Perry: los emotivos mensajes de sus compañeros de Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale

Emotiva despedida a Luke Perry: los mensajes de sus compañeros de Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale

Ian Ziering, Molly Ringwald, Mädchen Amick, Christine Elise McCarthy, entre otros despidieron al actor de 52 años.

En los noventa brilló con Beverly Hills 90210 y casi tres décadas después recuperó su popularidad en la serie Riverdale. La muerte de Luke Perry a los 52 años  impactó a Hollywood y a sus millones de seguidores después de que se confirme que el actor había tenido un masivo derrame cerebral.

Ian Ziering, quien interpretaba a su amigo Steve Sanders en 90210, publicó en sus redes sociales un emotivo mensaje junto a una foto con el actor que personificó a Dylan McKay en la serie adolescente: “Querido Luke, disfrutaré por siempre de los recuerdos amorosos que compartimos en los últimos treinta años. Que tu viaje hacia el futuro sea enriquecido por las almas magníficas que pasaron antes que vos, como lo han hecho aquí, por aquellos que nos dejaron atrás”, escribió, sensibilizado en su cuenta de Instagram. Otras de las actrices de la ficción como Gabrielle Carteris y Christine Elise McCarthy le dedicaron cariñosas palabras al fallecido actor.

La actriz Molly Ringwald, que componía a la esposa de Perry en Riverdale se mostró también conmovida: “Mi corazón esta roto. Te extrañaré mucho Luke Perry. Envío todo mi amor a tu familia”, puso, en Twitter. A las condolencias se sumaron sus compañeros de ficción Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Ross Butler, Asha Bromfield, Robin Givens y los guionistas del programa.

La tristeza de los actores de Bervely Hills 90210 y Riverdale por la muerte de Luke Perry.  

