Este domingo, la Asociación de la Prensa Extrenajera Hollywood llevó adelante la 81° entrega de los premios Golden Globe, los Globo de Oro en Latinoamérica, en la que la película Oppenheimer y la serie de HBO Succession cumplieron los pronósticos que las señalaban como las grandes ganadoras de la noche.
Oppenheimer, la primera película de Christopher Nolan tras dejar Warner Bros., obtuvo los premios al Mejor director, Mejor actor dramático para Cillian Murphy, Mejor actor de reparto para Robert Downey Jr, Mejor banda de sonido (Ludwig Göransson), entre otros.
La serie Succession, que concluyó el año pasado, también se llevó varios galardones a Mejor serie de Tv dramática, Mejor actor dramático (Keran Culkin), Mejor actriz dramática (Sarah Snook), y Mejor actor de reparto (Matthew Macfayden).
La ceremonia comenzó con el debut del filipino-estadounidense Joy Koy, que subió al escenario del Beverly Hilton International Ballroom en Beverly Hills (California) con nervios que le jugaron en contra a la hora de tratar de hacer reír a un público algo hostil.
Leé más:
Golden Globes 2024: los looks más impactantes de las estrellas en la alfombra roja
CÓMO FUE LA ENTREGA DE LOS PREMIOS GOLDEN GLOBE 2024
De esta manera, el humorista intentó varios temas como el medicamento para bajar de peso Ozempic, la habilidad de Meryl Streep para ganar premios y la larga duración Oppenheimer, de la que le dijo que “necesitaba otra hora” (dura nada menos que tres horas).
La competencia en el plano cinematográfico se presagiaba como una encarnizada batalla entre Oppenheimer y Barbie, que formaron el recordado tándem “Barbenheimer” que consistió en un “enfrentamiento” por el favor del público en el fin de semana del 21 de julio (día del estreno de ambas en los EEUU).
Sin embargo, si bien Barbie arrasó con las taquillas globales con más de 1.400 millones de dólares contra los 952 millones del film de Nolan, a la hora de los premios Oppenheimer obtuvo merecidos reconocimientos.
Leé más:
Meryl Streep rompe su récord como la más nominada de la historia de los Golden Globes
TODOS LOS GANADORES DE LOS PREMIOS GOLDEN GLOBE 2024
MEJOR PELÍCULA, DRAMA
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
MEJOR PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
MEJOR DIRECTOR, PELÍCULA
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
MEJOR GUIÓN, PELÍCULA
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN PELÍCULA, DRAMA
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA, DRAMA
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman — May December
Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Emma Stone — Poor Things
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, PELÍCULA
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, PELÍCULA
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Elemental (Disney)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Toho Co.)
Wish (Disney)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL, PELÍCULA
Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL, PELÍCULA
Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker
Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
LOGRO CINEMATOGRÁFICO Y DE TAQUILLA
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3 (Disney)
John Wick: Capítulo 4 (Lionsgate Films)
Misión: Imposible — Rumbo a la Muerte Parte Uno (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
La Película de Super Mario Bros. (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: La Gira de las Eras (AMC Theatres)
PELÍCULA CINEMATOGRÁFICA: IDIOMA DISTINTO DEL INGLÉS
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) - Francia
Fallen Leaves (Mubi) - Finlandia
Io Capitano (Pathe Distribution) - Italia
Past Lives (A24) - Estados Unidos
Society of the Snow (Netflix) - España
The Zone of Interest (A24) - Reino Unido / Estados Unidos
TELEVISIÓN/SERIE
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning — The Great
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, TELEVISIÓN
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, TELEVISIÓN
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef
STAND-UP COMEDIA EN TELEVISIÓN
Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon) GANADOR
Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)
Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)
Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)
Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)
Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer)