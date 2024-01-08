Este domingo, la Asociación de la Prensa Extrenajera Hollywood llevó adelante la 81° entrega de los premios Golden Globe, los Globo de Oro en Latinoamérica, en la que la película Oppenheimer y la serie de HBO Succession cumplieron los pronósticos que las señalaban como las grandes ganadoras de la noche.

Oppenheimer, la primera película de Christopher Nolan tras dejar Warner Bros., obtuvo los premios al Mejor director, Mejor actor dramático para Cillian Murphy, Mejor actor de reparto para Robert Downey Jr, Mejor banda de sonido (Ludwig Göransson), entre otros.

Robert Downey Jr. y Cillian Murphy ganadores como Mejor actor de reparto y Mejor actor en los Globo de Oro 2024 por Oppenheimer (Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni) Por: REUTERS

La serie Succession, que concluyó el año pasado, también se llevó varios galardones a Mejor serie de Tv dramática, Mejor actor dramático (Keran Culkin), Mejor actriz dramática (Sarah Snook), y Mejor actor de reparto (Matthew Macfayden).

Sarah Snook, Kieran Kulkin, J. Smith Cameron, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Macfadyen posan con el Globo de Oro por Mejor serie dramática por Succession en la 81° entrega de los premios (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Por: REUTERS

La ceremonia comenzó con el debut del filipino-estadounidense Joy Koy, que subió al escenario del Beverly Hilton International Ballroom en Beverly Hills (California) con nervios que le jugaron en contra a la hora de tratar de hacer reír a un público algo hostil.

CÓMO FUE LA ENTREGA DE LOS PREMIOS GOLDEN GLOBE 2024

De esta manera, el humorista intentó varios temas como el medicamento para bajar de peso Ozempic, la habilidad de Meryl Streep para ganar premios y la larga duración Oppenheimer, de la que le dijo que “necesitaba otra hora” (dura nada menos que tres horas).

La competencia en el plano cinematográfico se presagiaba como una encarnizada batalla entre Oppenheimer y Barbie, que formaron el recordado tándem “Barbenheimer” que consistió en un “enfrentamiento” por el favor del público en el fin de semana del 21 de julio (día del estreno de ambas en los EEUU).

Sin embargo, si bien Barbie arrasó con las taquillas globales con más de 1.400 millones de dólares contra los 952 millones del film de Nolan, a la hora de los premios Oppenheimer obtuvo merecidos reconocimientos.

TODOS LOS GANADORES DE LOS PREMIOS GOLDEN GLOBE 2024

MEJOR PELÍCULA, DRAMA

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

MEJOR PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

MEJOR DIRECTOR, PELÍCULA

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

MEJOR GUIÓN, PELÍCULA

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN PELÍCULA, DRAMA

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA, DRAMA

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman — May December

Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Emma Stone — Poor Things

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, PELÍCULA

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, PELÍCULA

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Disney)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Toho Co.)

Wish (Disney)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL, PELÍCULA

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL, PELÍCULA

Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker

Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

LOGRO CINEMATOGRÁFICO Y DE TAQUILLA

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3 (Disney)

John Wick: Capítulo 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Misión: Imposible — Rumbo a la Muerte Parte Uno (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

La Película de Super Mario Bros. (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: La Gira de las Eras (AMC Theatres)

PELÍCULA CINEMATOGRÁFICA: IDIOMA DISTINTO DEL INGLÉS

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) - Francia

Fallen Leaves (Mubi) - Finlandia

Io Capitano (Pathe Distribution) - Italia

Past Lives (A24) - Estados Unidos

Society of the Snow (Netflix) - España

The Zone of Interest (A24) - Reino Unido / Estados Unidos

TELEVISIÓN/SERIE

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, DRAMA

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning — The Great

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, TELEVISIÓN

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, TELEVISIÓN

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun — Beef

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — Beef

STAND-UP COMEDIA EN TELEVISIÓN

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon) GANADOR

Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)

Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)

Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer)