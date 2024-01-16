Este lunes se llevó a cabo la 75ª edición de los Premios Emmy en el Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, donde el jurado eligió a lo mejor de la TV y el streaming de los EEUU de 2023, y entre los que se destacaron producciones como Succession, The Bear y Abbot Elementary.
Succession, la mítica serie que terminó en 2023 con su cuarta temporada continuó cosechando galardones como ocurrió en los Golden Globes y en los Critics choice awards con su tercer premio a la mejor serie dramática, junto con el premio mejor actor de drama para Kieran Culkin y a la mejor actriz de drama para Sarah Snook.
La sorprendente The Bear (FX) que trata sobre las idas y vueltas de una familia que maneja un restaurante obtuvo el premio a mejor actor de comedia (Jeremy Allen White), mejor actriz de reparto de comedia (Ayo Edebiri) y mejor actor de reparto de comedia (Ebon-Moss Bachrach).
En tercer lugar, Abbot Elementary le dio el premio a mejor actriz de comedia a Quinta Brunson, la primera mujer negra en ganar el premio en más de 40 años. Beef, al igual este domingo ganó el premio a la mejor serie limitada, en tanto que Steven Yeun y Ali Wong se convirtieron en los primeros estadounidenses de origen asiático en ganar en sus categorías.
El listado completo de los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2024:
Mejor serie de drama
Succession (HBO/Max) - GANADORA
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor serie de comedia
The Bear (FX) - GANADORA
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO Max)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Mejor actor principal en serie de drama
Kieran Culkin (Succession) - GANADOR
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz principal en serie de drama
Sarah Snook (Succession) - GANADORA
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Mejor serie limitada, película o antología
Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) - GANADORA
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) - GANADORA
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) - GANADORA
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - GANADOR
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - GANADOR
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - GANADOR
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) - GANADORA
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Mejor guion en serie de comedia
The Bear - Christopher Storer - GANADOR
Barry - Bill Hader
Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis
Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia
Christopher Storer (The bear) - GANADOR
Bill Hader (Barry)
Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
María Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
Tim Burton (Wednesday)
Mejor reality
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - GANADOR
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo TV)
The Voice (NBC)
Mejor serie de variedades
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Mejor programa de variedades
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) - GANADOR
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Mejor dirección para una serie o película limitada o de antología
Lee Sung Jin (Beef) - GANADOR
Jake Schreier (Beef)
Carl Franklin (Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)
París Barclay (Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in trouble)
Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)
Mejor guion para una serie o película limitada o de antología
Lee Sung Jin (Beef) - GANADOR
Joel Kim Booster (Fire island)
Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in trouble)
Patricio Aison (Prey)
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird the al Yankovic story)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) - GANADOR
Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Mejor guion en serie de drama
Succession - Jesse Armstrong - GANADOR
Andor - Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer
Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul - Peter Gould
The Last Of Us - Craig Mazin
The White Lotus - Mike White
Mejor dirección para una serie dramática
Marcos Mylod (Succession) - GANADOR
Benjamín Carón (Andor)
Dearbhla Walsh (Bad sisters)
Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
Andriy Parekh (Succession)
Pedro Hoar (The last of us)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, película o antología
Ali Wong (Beef) - ganadora
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Mejor actor en serie limitada, película o antología
Steven Yeun (Beef) - GANADOR
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Mejor docuserie:
The 1619 Project (Hulu) - GANADORA
Dear Mama (FX)
100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)
Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
Mejor talk show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) - ganadora
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
Luz Judith (Poker Face) - GANADORA
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Sarah Miles (Ted Lasso)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)