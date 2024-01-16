Este lunes se llevó a cabo la 75ª edición de los Premios Emmy en el Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, donde el jurado eligió a lo mejor de la TV y el streaming de los EEUU de 2023, y entre los que se destacaron producciones como Succession, The Bear y Abbot Elementary.

Succession, la mítica serie que terminó en 2023 con su cuarta temporada continuó cosechando galardones como ocurrió en los Golden Globes y en los Critics choice awards con su tercer premio a la mejor serie dramática, junto con el premio mejor actor de drama para Kieran Culkin y a la mejor actriz de drama para Sarah Snook.

La sorprendente The Bear (FX) que trata sobre las idas y vueltas de una familia que maneja un restaurante obtuvo el premio a mejor actor de comedia (Jeremy Allen White), mejor actriz de reparto de comedia (Ayo Edebiri) y mejor actor de reparto de comedia (Ebon-Moss Bachrach).

En tercer lugar, Abbot Elementary le dio el premio a mejor actriz de comedia a Quinta Brunson, la primera mujer negra en ganar el premio en más de 40 años. Beef, al igual este domingo ganó el premio a la mejor serie limitada, en tanto que Steven Yeun y Ali Wong se convirtieron en los primeros estadounidenses de origen asiático en ganar en sus categorías.

El listado completo de los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2024:

Brian Cox (Succession) Por: REUTERS

Mejor serie de drama

Succession (HBO/Max) - GANADORA

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) Por: REUTERS

The Bear (FX) - GANADORA

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Mejor actor principal en serie de drama

Kieran Culkin (Succession) y Jazz Charton (Reuters) Por: REUTERS

Kieran Culkin (Succession) - GANADOR

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succesion) (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz principal en serie de drama

Sarah Snook (Succession) - GANADORA

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Steven Yeun y Lee Sung Jin (Beef) (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoini) Por: REUTERS

Mejor serie limitada, película o antología

Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) - GANADORA

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) (Foto AP/Ashley Landis) Por: AP

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) - GANADORA

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jennifer Coolidg (The White Lotus) (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) - GANADORA

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succesion) (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - GANADOR

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - GANADOR

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Jeremy Allen White, (The Bear) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoini Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - GANADOR

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Por: REUTERS

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) - GANADORA

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Mejor guion en serie de comedia

The Bear - Christopher Storer - GANADOR

Barry - Bill Hader

Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis

Christopher Storer (The Bear) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Por: REUTERS

Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia

Christopher Storer (The bear) - GANADOR

Bill Hader (Barry)

Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

María Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Tim Burton (Wednesday)

El equipo de "RuPaul's Drag Race" recibe el premio a mejor reality en la 75a edición de los Premios Emmy el lunes 15 de enero de 2024 en el Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello) Por: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Mejor reality

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - GANADOR

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo TV)

The Voice (NBC)

John Oliver REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Por: REUTERS

Mejor serie de variedades

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Trevor Noah REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Por: REUTERS

Mejor programa de variedades

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) - GANADOR

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Lee Sung Jin REUTERS/Mike Blake Por: REUTERS

Mejor dirección para una serie o película limitada o de antología

Lee Sung Jin (Beef) - GANADOR

Jake Schreier (Beef)

Carl Franklin (Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)

París Barclay (Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in trouble)

Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Mejor guion para una serie o película limitada o de antología

Lee Sung Jin (Beef) - GANADOR

Joel Kim Booster (Fire island)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in trouble)

Patricio Aison (Prey)

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird the al Yankovic story)

Paul Walter Hauser REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Por: REUTERS

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) - GANADOR

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Jesse Armstrong de Succession Por: REUTERS

Mejor guion en serie de drama

Succession - Jesse Armstrong - GANADOR

Andor - Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer

Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul - Peter Gould

The Last Of Us - Craig Mazin

The White Lotus - Mike White

Mejor dirección para una serie dramática

Marcos Mylod (Succession) - GANADOR

Benjamín Carón (Andor)

Dearbhla Walsh (Bad sisters)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Andriy Parekh (Succession)

Pedro Hoar (The last of us)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Mejor docuserie:

The 1619 Project (Hulu) - GANADORA

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Mejor talk show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) - ganadora

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Luz Judith (Poker Face) - GANADORA

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Sarah Miles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)