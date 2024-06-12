Film&Arts transmitirá en exclusiva para América Latina la ceremonia que distingue la mejor labor teatral norteamericana de la temporada 2023-2024: la 77° entrega anual de los Premios Tony.

El público podrá ver el evento el domingo 16 de junio a las 20:00hs (Arg), 18:00hs (Col) y 19:00hs (Méx). Este año, por primera vez en la historia, la premiación tendrá lugar en el Lincoln Center de Nueva York.

Hay una representante argentina nominada: Stefanía Bulbarella, a Mejor diseño de sonido por la obra Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.

Stefania Bulbarella, la argentina nominada a los Premios Tony (Foto: Instagram / stefaniabulbarella)

PREMIOS TONY 2024: QUIÉNES SON LOS FAVORITOS

En esta ocasión se presentan como favoritos el musical autobiográfico de la cantante Alicia Keys, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, y la obra ‘Stereophonic’, que habla de un grupo de rock con los sonidos de Arcade Fire.

La celebración número 77 reconocerá todas las categorías de premios y honrará a la temporada teatral de la temporada pasada. Para estar nominado, el espectáculo de Broadway debe haberse estrenado entre el 27 de abril de 2023 y el 25 de abril de 2024.

Por su parte, los premios son presentados por The Broadway League y el American Theatre Wing.

PREMIOS TONY 2024: CÓMO VER EN VIVO POR TV

Se podrá ve la emisión exclusiva por Film&Arts el domingo 16 de junio a las 20.00hs (Arg), 18:00hs (Col) y 19:00hs (Méx) y las emisiones con subtítulos en español el día sábado 22 a las 22.00hs (Arg/Mex) y 20:00hs (Col).

Film&Arts está disponible en Argentina por Cablevisión (HD 457), Direct TV (746), Telecentro (520/HD 1086), Movistar TV (HD 611), Claro TV (333) y Supercanal (434) y en Chile por Direct TV (746), GTD (253) y Mundo Pacífico (84).

LA LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS TONY 2024

Obra de teatro

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Revival de una obra de teatro

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Revival de un musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

Actor en obra de teatro

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Actriz en obra de teatro

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Actor en musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Actriz en musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Director de una obra de teatro

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Director de un musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Actor secundario en una obra de teatro

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Actriz secundaria en obra de teatro

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Actor secundario en musical

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Actriz secundaria en musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club