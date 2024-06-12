Film&Arts transmitirá en exclusiva para América Latina la ceremonia que distingue la mejor labor teatral norteamericana de la temporada 2023-2024: la 77° entrega anual de los Premios Tony.
El público podrá ver el evento el domingo 16 de junio a las 20:00hs (Arg), 18:00hs (Col) y 19:00hs (Méx). Este año, por primera vez en la historia, la premiación tendrá lugar en el Lincoln Center de Nueva York.
Hay una representante argentina nominada: Stefanía Bulbarella, a Mejor diseño de sonido por la obra Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.
PREMIOS TONY 2024: QUIÉNES SON LOS FAVORITOS
En esta ocasión se presentan como favoritos el musical autobiográfico de la cantante Alicia Keys, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, y la obra ‘Stereophonic’, que habla de un grupo de rock con los sonidos de Arcade Fire.
La celebración número 77 reconocerá todas las categorías de premios y honrará a la temporada teatral de la temporada pasada. Para estar nominado, el espectáculo de Broadway debe haberse estrenado entre el 27 de abril de 2023 y el 25 de abril de 2024.
Por su parte, los premios son presentados por The Broadway League y el American Theatre Wing.
PREMIOS TONY 2024: CÓMO VER EN VIVO POR TV
Se podrá ve la emisión exclusiva por Film&Arts el domingo 16 de junio a las 20.00hs (Arg), 18:00hs (Col) y 19:00hs (Méx) y las emisiones con subtítulos en español el día sábado 22 a las 22.00hs (Arg/Mex) y 20:00hs (Col).
Film&Arts está disponible en Argentina por Cablevisión (HD 457), Direct TV (746), Telecentro (520/HD 1086), Movistar TV (HD 611), Claro TV (333) y Supercanal (434) y en Chile por Direct TV (746), GTD (253) y Mundo Pacífico (84).
LA LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS TONY 2024
Obra de teatro
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Revival de una obra de teatro
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Revival de un musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
The Who’s Tommy
Actor en obra de teatro
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Actriz en obra de teatro
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Actor en musical
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Actriz en musical
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Director de una obra de teatro
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Director de un musical
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Actor secundario en una obra de teatro
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Actriz secundaria en obra de teatro
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Actor secundario en musical
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Actriz secundaria en musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club